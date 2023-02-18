I have long struggled with containing my impish sense of humor. The jokes and pranks I pull are more funny to me than to others, even those who know me best. As a result, I endeavor to keep this immature indulgence to a minimum. However, despite my best efforts, the little nuisance on my left shoulder sometimes convinces me to partake in devilish misbehavior. These opportunities come at unforeseen intervals, and whether I elect to be abstain or to avoid better judgment is always up in the air.
Ten or so years ago, some friends and I pooled our money for a weekend getaway on the Oregon coast. There we combed the beach, ate a famous seven-course breakfast at the nearby casino, watched horror films and visited all the local attractions. While in the town of Newport there was a jubilee commemorating some sort of village milestone. Hundreds of people filled the streets, buying carnival food and souvenirs from vendors and shops. Our group dispersed into the crowd as various interests caught our eyes.
Near the heart of town I spied a few men dressed as King George’s finest. I quickly struck up a conversation with the nearest redcoat reenactor, and he informed me that they were taking cash donations for the local historical society. In his hands was an excellent 1770s vintage .75-caliber Brown Bess musket which he had built, period-correct in every way. After talking about it for a few minutes, the idea just sort of came to me to ask if I could fire his weapon. My proposal included a donation of a few dollars to sweeten the pot. He agreed, grabbing a blank paper cartridge from his satchel to load it. Due to his cartridge being a blank, he broke proper loading order, priming his pan first and then loading the smoothbore gun. Our cartridge was nothing more than black powder and paper, but it would be enough to go bang.
Now, at this point, an impish spirit overtook both of us as I could have discreetly fired my blank with no fanfare and that would’ve been it. But no, as I cocked the hammer and double-checked the frizzen our English infantryman, in his most raucous carnival announcer’s voice, exclaimed, “Hey, look, there is a whale!” The crowd of several hundred people gasped and, following the gesticulation of his extended right arm seaward, scanned the rolling tides for the gigantic ocean-going beast.
As if on cue, I shouldered the musket and leveled the barrel seaward in the same general direction as his pointing finger and fired. The loud “ka-boom” and huge puff of black powder smoke caused yet another simultaneous gasp from onlookers, followed by silence. “You nailed him!” my imperial spotter exclaimed. Some in the crowd continued to search for the whale that never was, while others did a dramatic about-face and retreated, dragging their aghast children to more civilized environs. As my new friend and I guffawed, much to the dismay of the remaining city-dwelling onlookers, I handed him a cash donation.
To annoy a crowd of several hundred people simultaneously was truly priceless and was easily the highlight of the vacation. Was it immature and ill-advised? Absolutely. Could it have resulted in some sort of panic or personal confrontation or injury? Entirely possible. Would I do it again if I had the chance? Every single time.
