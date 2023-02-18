I have long struggled with containing my impish sense of humor. The jokes and pranks I pull are more funny to me than to others, even those who know me best. As a result, I endeavor to keep this immature indulgence to a minimum. However, despite my best efforts, the little nuisance on my left shoulder sometimes convinces me to partake in devilish misbehavior. These opportunities come at unforeseen intervals, and whether I elect to be abstain or to avoid better judgment is always up in the air.

Ten or so years ago, some friends and I pooled our money for a weekend getaway on the Oregon coast. There we combed the beach, ate a famous seven-course breakfast at the nearby casino, watched horror films and visited all the local attractions. While in the town of Newport there was a jubilee commemorating some sort of village milestone. Hundreds of people filled the streets, buying carnival food and souvenirs from vendors and shops. Our group dispersed into the crowd as various interests caught our eyes.

Dale Valade is a local freelance writer with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

