A few states in the land of the free have adopted a state firearm.
Some guns are so ubiquitous that they are easily recognized by even the most ignorant cheechako. But precious few become such legends whose employ has fed and protected for so long with such efficacy that they have been adopted in symbolic capacities. Did you know that nine U.S. states have officially adopted a firearm?
The first to do so was Utah, home to arguably the single most prolific gun designer in American history, John Moses Browning. The Beehive State adopted one of his most famous designs, the Colt Model 1911 pistol, in March of 2011.
Officially adopted for military use in 1911, it and several of its variants have been in service ever since. A favorite amongst civilians, military and law enforcement alike, it's little wonder that it made this list.
Not to be outdone, just 30 days later Arizona adopted another world-famous design for its official state firearm. The Colt Single Action Army revolver, also dubbed the “Peacemaker,” was the most popular handgun in the American West.
Available in a handful of calibers, the .44-40 and .45 Colt were most desirable to lawman, outlaw or in-law. Colt’s revolvers were prized possessions and a vitally important tool in settling the Wild West. The Grand Canyon State has a rich Western history, and it’s little wonder they chose Colt’s sixgun.
Third came the Hoosier State, with the adoption of the Grouseland rifle. The Grouseland mansion was home to territorial Governor and later U.S. President William Henry Harrison. John Small of Vincennes, Indiana, cobbled the rifle sometime between 1803 and 1812. Its intricate hand-fitted features and caplock muzzleloading design are typical of frontier rifles of the day.
Fourth in line is West Virginia, with the 2013 adoption of the .52-caliber Hall flintlock rifle. Although patented in 1811, it wasn’t adopted for military use until 1819. It wasn’t the first breechloading design ever adopted by the U.S. military, but innovative as it was, design flaws eventually caused a return to muzzleloading rifles.
Fifth and sixth are basically a tie since two states lay claim to being the state of origin for the Flintlock long rifle. Whether you call it a Kentucky or Pennsylvania long rifle, it’s doubtful we would have our independence today if not for its creation.
Rifled barrels firing patched round balls were devastating to British regular forces in the War for Independence. Since Kentucky adopted the rifle a year and a day sooner than Pennsylvania, the Bluegrass State wins the No. five spot while the Keystone State is No. six.
Coming in seventh, Alaska made its adoption on July 30, 2014. The Last Frontier State — realizing the influence that the pre-1964 Winchester Model 70 has had there for hunting and providing — chose not to adopt any single caliber but the Rifleman’s rifle as a whole. The simple and rugged yet superbly accurate Winchester Model 70 rifle has well earned its reputation among hunters and shooters of all cloths.
Tennessee, the Volunteers State, comes in at No. eight with its Feb. 24, 2016, adoption. The Barrett Rifle Co. has been headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, since its inception some 40 years ago. It would seem only fitting that the Barrett M82 would be the state’s official gun. Firing the enormous .50 BMG cartridge, the Model 82 and its later variants have garnered a following worldwide.
Last, but certainly not least, we have Texas, with the rather recent May 2021 adoption of the Colt Walker .44 revolver as its state gun. Texas Ranger Samuel H. Walker designed this horse pistol especially for chasing renegades and bandits. It was in fact the most powerful handgun in the world until the release of the .357 Magnum in 1935.
Although it's unlikely that we would ever see the adoption of official firearms by all 50 states, it's fun to imagine which firearm each state would likely adopt. Let's hear your votes. Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com and check us out on Facebook!
