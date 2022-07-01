I have mentioned before that I’m not the world’s greatest turkey hunter. My luck wasn’t any better this year, but I finally managed to wear them down.
Opening day found us wading through 6 inches of snow. I was sure we were wasting our time until I got an answer to my call that was way too close. We were caught out in the open with, as they say, our pants down. Of course the hens ran right up to us while the tom held back. And of course the hens busted us.
We got permission to hunt some private ground and had turkeys coming to our call when a tom snuck in on us from behind without a sound. He figured out something was up and ran off, spooking the others we were bringing in.
We tried an ambush on the way to a roost tree. The turkeys walked by just out of shotgun range. We tried catching them as they came down from the roost. They flew over the ridge. I spent a couple of days hunting in some new country without so much as a gobble.
I took a break to go cut some firewood and ran into a couple of guys out hunting. They told me their group had killed seven. That was a blow to my ego, for sure.
One morning it was raining and I got a late start. The turkeys were right where I thought they would be, almost. Only about 100 yards on the wrong side of the fence. I tried my best to sound like a love-starved hen, but I couldn’t sweet-talk them into coming my way.
Determined to get it right, the next day I was set up well before first light. As the sky started to turn gray, the toms started to sound off and I realized I had set up in the wrong spot. I belly-crawled out to my decoy and repositioned as quietly as I could.
The turkeys started coming down out of the roost about 100 yards away and at first looked like they were going to ignore me altogether. Then two toms started my way all fanned out. It was such a cool sight to see as they strutted around in the field.
When they closed to 20 yards, I slowly aimed my Mossburg 12 gauge and unleashed a 3-inch No. 4, and my tom dropped on the spot. Not really sure what had happened, the other turkeys milled around for a while.
I just sat there enjoying the moment. I had to work pretty hard for my tom, but in the end, it was a great experience.
