As we have covered here before, the .222 Remington was introduced in 1950. It went on to become a very popular varmint, small game and target rifle cartridge. In 1963, the .223 Remington, which had been developed using modified .222 cases, was officially adopted for military use in the M-16 service rifle. While the .222 still has a cult following even today, the .223 has eclipsed it to become the No. 1 most popular centerfire rifle cartridge in America.

The .223 Remington — or 5.56 NATO, as it’s known in uniform — has a lot going for it. Compared to nearly every other cartridge, recoil is so negligible that anyone can shoot it well. It bridges nicely the gap between the various .22 rimfires and centerfire cartridges. Although the ethics of such is often questioned, each year many big game animals worldwide are put into the freezer by this diminutive cartridge with its seemingly inadequate bullets.

Dale Valade is a local freelance writer with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.