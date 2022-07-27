The draw results are out — if you’ll be hunting there’s no time to waste.

All of the great professional athletes became great by mastering the fundamentals of their respective sports. Likewise, hunters must have their own winning pregame preparations. Physical fitness goes without saying, and practice is pivotal. Whether a novice or a veteran, some preparation with focus on fundamentals will greatly increase your chances for success in the field.

Dale Valade is a local country gent with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.