As our "Shooting the Breeze" column enters its fourth year, we continue to enjoy sharing stories, opinions and insight, as well as receiving feedback from our readers.
Shooting, handloading, hunting and all other aspects of the outdoors are an endless buffet of excellent topics which we get the privilege of preparing for you. As I tell everyone who writes in, if there is anything you would like to read about and it's within our wheelhouse, we will do our darnedest. Your feedback and continued patronage is valued more than you can know.
Like my good friend and co-writer Rod Carpenter, I, too, was born and raised in Eastern Oregon. In my travels I’ve been to many other states and am always looking to further my education and outdoor opportunities. From the time I was very little, I’ve been hunting and shooting; many of those stories you’ve read here in this weekly column.
Through the years I’ve used 30 different cartridges for taking a long list of varmints, big game and fowl in both Oregon and Idaho; next year we will add Wyoming to that list. Although I have my personal favorites and old standbys, I always enjoy trying a different gun or cartridge at the range. I’ve fished in both fresh and saltwater. For a while I loaded ammunition for a well-known bullet manufacturer and have guided hunters working under a licensed outfitter. But I’ve also stretched my share of barbed wire and watered, cut, raked, baled, stacked and fed lots of hay, too.
Over 20 years ago, the father of my late best friend suggested we contact the local paper and start writing outdoors columns. Being as my friend and I were only young men, we thought that no one would be interested in hearing our drivel. I wish he were still here to help us write these articles. He was a true outdoorsman. Hardly a day goes by that I don’t miss him nor wish I had listened to that piece and more of his father’s good advice. Such is life.
We have striven to produce a column which hunters of all different backgrounds could enjoy. I feel like we are the closest-knit as a community and a nation when we focus on the good we have in common rather than spending time dividing ourselves into smaller and smaller camps over political or other hot button discussions. Common ground is where this nation will unite if it is ever to do so.
We love the outdoors, and anything we can do individually or collectively to enable each other to spend more quality time enjoying greater opportunities in the field is a very worthy endeavor. Whether you choose to hunt or shoot recreationally with a bow, a handgun, a blackpowder rifle, a new cartridge or a trusty old one, do what makes you enjoy the experience the very most.
Let’s make a deal: If you will keep reading, we will keep writing. So far, all parties involved seem to enjoy it. It would seem "Shooting the Breeze" is here to stay!
