Although its roots can be traced to 1920, the formal sport of shooting skeet as we know it today was officially established in 1926.
The name “skeet” was adopted as the result of a magazine contest. The February 1926 issues of National Sportsman and Hunting and Fishing magazines each offered a collective $100 prize for naming the new sport. Gertrude Hurlbutt won with “skeet,” an American derivation of the Norwegian word “skyte,” which means “shoot.”
Of all the shooting pastimes, formal or informal, skeet shooting is something that anyone can learn and enjoy.
The first clay pigeon I ever shot at was with a borrowed .410 shotgun. That old single-shot break-action was what you might call “broke in.” Like a pair of old cowboy boots, it was well used and, when examining it, even my youthful eyes noticed immediately that the bead was missing.
Nevertheless, I loaded the old piece and made ready. Uncle Mick had been telling me only a few days before that he had done best shooting clays when he would shoot just under the disc as it reached the apex of its arc.
When I uttered “pull,” a clay pigeon was launched with a hand thrower and sailed quickly downrange. I shouldered the .410 and quickly aligned the bead-less barrel towards the rapidly fleeing disc.
At the moment before it started descending, I squeezed the trigger and watched the clay pigeon disintegrate. I hit the very first clay I ever tried to shoot at and most of the rest of them that day. I was hooked.
Over the years since I have shot skeet with many more shotguns of 12, 20 and .410 gauge.
During my senior year of high school I won a grand prize turkey at a skeet shoot with my Mossberg 500 in 12 gauge. The other finalist and I had shot perfect scores against our opponents in best-of-10 clay rounds. It was decided in our sudden death match that for the final round I would shoot one, then he, until someone missed.
I can’t remember if it was the fourth or fifth clay when I missed. All he had to do was hit his and the match would be over. By some miracle, he missed, too. So sudden death continued until he missed when I hit. A gentlemanly handshake sealed the deal. I was elated.
These days I’m pretty happy with my Remington 870 20 gauge as an all-around shotgun. With a good set of chokes, it can be set up for just about anything.
Having borrowed an EAA Baikal over-and-under 20 gauge for spring turkey this year, I decided to bust a few clays with it when the opportunity arose. It was impressive and very fun, to say the least. I may need to get me one of those.
Shooting skeet is a fun sport and excellent practice for wingshooting. Dust off your favorite fowling piece and buy a box of clays today!
Do you shoot skeet? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com and check us out on Facebook!
