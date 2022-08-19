Almost 30 years ago, I drew a Murderers Creek antelope tag and shot a buck that scored 82 Boone and Crockett inches. The thing is that it wasn’t much of a hunt. I knew where he was and almost drove right up to him. The stalk was short, the shot less than 100 yards. I had him home by 8 a.m. on opening day. Not much of a story.
This year I drew another tag and began dreaming about big bucks. I asked a friend for permission to hunt his ranch and he was kind enough to agree. He hadn’t done much hunting before and asked me if he could tag along on my hunt.
On the first evening we kicked around and turned up a few bucks, but nothing to get excited about. The next morning we were up and at it again. None of the bucks we found were anything to get excited about. I did try to get a shot at one, but the sagebrush was just too dang tall and I could never get a steady shot.
We finally bumped the herd and they took off. My friend thought he knew where they were headed and we took a long walk trying to find them. No luck. As we headed back to the side-by-side we had to go through a finger of timber. He had just asked if antelope ever hang out in the timber when we jumped a buck.
He wasn’t spooked and was trotting in a circle in front of us from right to left. He stopped often, but was always screened by brush. Finally he stopped in a little opening about 200 yards away. I leaned up against a tree and he dropped at the shot.
I knew how big he was well before I decided to shoot him, and knew that he was no monster. I could have hunted a few more days looking for a bigger buck, but my buddy had to get back to work. It had been a fun hunt and I made the decision to end it with my friend at my side. After a few pictures and a quick tutorial on how to clean a big game animal, we took him back to the ranch.
I dream of big bucks and bulls just like everyone else, but what I really value are the experiences I collect along the way. I rarely tell the story about my big buck, but my buddy and I will be laughing and talking about this year's hunt for the rest of our lives.
