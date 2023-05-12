After splitting what must be nearing 20 cords of firewood over the space of the last several months, I, like many of you, am ready for a change in the weather.

Up until this week we have had a fire going in our Blaze King stove since September. You know, the September that began eight months ago. I’m too young to be as opinionated and curmudgeonly as I am, but extreme weather of any kind ignites a prehistoric rage not atypical of my genetics.

Dale Valade is a local freelance writer with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

