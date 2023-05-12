After splitting what must be nearing 20 cords of firewood over the space of the last several months, I, like many of you, am ready for a change in the weather.
Up until this week we have had a fire going in our Blaze King stove since September. You know, the September that began eight months ago. I’m too young to be as opinionated and curmudgeonly as I am, but extreme weather of any kind ignites a prehistoric rage not atypical of my genetics.
I come by it honest; I remember growing up listening to my father mutter — or sometimes shout — colorful metaphors as he relived nightmares of winter days gone by. Anytime my mother suggested taking us children sledding, Dad would dive behind the woodstove and timidly peek out from behind it to see if she was still standing there.
The snow would fall and his blood pressure would rise as he recounted stories of cutting logs in Dollar Basin in temperatures reaching a balmy 50 below zero. Incessant suffering and equipment failures caused the workday to drag on and on. Suffice it to say, he hates the cold. Having your hardhat frozen to the tops of your frostbitten ears will do that.
Some people really like summer. The lazy wardrobe and the dry heat might be appealing to others, but they conjure the same emotions for me as winter does for my dad. Perhaps it's the seemingly endless workday, or the purgatorial heat scorching my flesh or the fact that the gallon of water I must drink is going to be running down my forehead flushing salty sweat and sunblock into my squinting eyes.
Yellowjackets premeditate in every nook and cranny to sting the daylights out of you while every manner of thistle and thorn waits to snag you in the brush. If that isn’t enough to make you hate summer, try dodging angry rattlesnakes and choking on forest fire smoke to repetitively repair a hundred miles of barbed-wire fence that the elk and cattle repeatedly tear down.
Every evening when I get home, I fully submerge into a vat of aloe vera placed strategically near the air conditioner. My wife shakes her head as I emerge looking like some kind of eerie swamp creature as I make my way to the dinner table. Summer is my absolute least favorite season.
Why, dear Lord, are we blessed with eight months of winter and four months of drought? Spring and autumn are the more saintly seasons in my way of thinking. And although they seem to last but for a few small moments, maybe that is what makes them the most precious.
I like having four seasons, not just colder than sheol and hotter than hades. So let’s not get ahead of ourselves — enjoy springtime while it lasts. Summer, with all of its diabolical distinctions, will be here soon enough.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.