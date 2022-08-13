shooting the breeze: summertime blues

Ah, the simple pleasures of a .22 and childhood friends.
Long gone are the carefree days of my youth. When you have a house, cars, bills, and a family, the one thing you have precious little of is free time. But it wasn’t always that way.
The summers in Spray were hotter than anything described in Dante’s "Inferno." I think it was the rocks that caused it to hold in the diabolical heat like it did. Some of my friends would tan, but I never seemed to. Fair-skinned as I am, I dealt with the endless cycle of sunscreen, sunburn, son of a ... well, you get the idea. Hello, aloe vera, please stay awhile. I caught more than just a little teasing for the regular cherubic radiance emanating from my Anglo-Saxon complexion.
The boys in Spray weren’t a bad sort and although we had our occasional petty fights, we mostly got along pretty darned well. Small towns are more like a large family in a lot of ways. We attended school together, played ball together, went swimming, fishing and hunting. Free time was all we had back in those days.
Everyone’s folks were working class, which meant if we wanted to stay in gasoline, soda pop, and .22 shells, we did whatever cash jobs that came along. Mowing lawns, trimming trees, raking leaves, weedeating, changing irrigation pipes, fixing fence and the like were our common employ.
Every so often, a lot more often than nowadays, we would get together to go shoot squirrels. We would walk from our houses to a prearranged meeting spot until we were 16, then somebody would drive around picking us all up. We would stop at the general store, rifle in hand, and buy a brick each of .22 shells. The most I ever remember paying was $7.99 and although we thought that to be a bit high-priced, we paid it anyways. Oh, to be able to pay only $7.99 for 500 rounds of .22 Long Rifle again!
Out we would go, usually to the 4J Ranch but sometimes out to the Fischer Ranch. Occasionally it would only be two of us, often four to six or more. And we would shoot and shoot and shoot, stopping only to swig a soda, reload and relocate.
Everyone used .22's, whether it was their own or their Dad’s, and most of us shot with open sights. Gradually scopes became more and more frequent, doubling our range for hits.
As the day neared its close and the heat would reach its zenith, we would pool our resources. Some might have 100 rounds of ammo left, while maybe the rest were down to only 10 or 20 rounds. We shared, dividing as evenly as we could the balance of our remaining ammo.
No one was keeping track of what was whose, we were just being kids enjoying our ground squirrel hunt. Once our ammo supply had been exhausted, we would all head home.
We didn’t know it then, but we were having the time of our lives. And sometime around the age of 17 or 18, we unknowingly went out together for what would be the last time. It seems so near and yet so far away.
Some of the old gang aren’t even with us anymore. I guess that's the trick that time plays on all of us: here one day, and gone the next. Drink it up, write it down, because someday it’s going to be ancient history.
