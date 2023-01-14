My first hunting rifle was a hand-me-down .300 Savage.

I’ve written at length about my rookie season. Mistakes were made, lessons were hard learned and will never be forgotten. One mistake I didn’t make was in my choice of rifle cartridge. As I knelt beside my first buck on the last day of that 1997 deer season, I realized that I was finally a hunter and that was thanks to my .300 Savage.

Dale Valade is a local freelance writer with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

