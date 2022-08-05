Recently we covered the origins of the continually popular .357 Magnum handgun cartridge. Due to space constraints we were not able mention its merits as a rifle/carbine cartridge. The lever-action carbine may not be your idea of a perfect gun, but there are plenty of good things going for it.
In recent years, I’ve gotten to enjoy — with increasing frequency — conversations with folks seeking to pick my brain. These have ranged from the novice to the seasoned veteran and in between. One topic that has repeatedly come up is a gun that focuses on self-defense and self-preservation.
Handguns and shotguns frequently get the nod where self-defense is concerned, as do the AR-15-style rifles. But are they really the best choice? It really depends on who you ask. Rather than be reduced to an emotionally fueled feud, I will say that having a gun, any gun, is always better than not.
The .357 Magnum as well as the .38 Special are two of the most popular handgun cartridges ever made. Having a carbine chambered in .357 means you can shoot both of those cartridges and ammo, typically, won’t be too expensive nor tough to find.
The carbine, with its 18- 20-inch barrel is easier to master — especially for inexperienced shooters — than either a handgun or a shotgun. Its light weight makes it easy to carry and pleasant recoil makes it fun to shoot.
It’s traits like these that endear .357 caliber, lever-action carbines to contestants on the Cowboy Action Shooting circuit. They are fast-cycling, offering quick follow-up shots, plenty accurate and hard-hitting within their intended range of use.
The experts generally agree that the extra barrel length of the carbine provides anywhere between 300 and 400 feet per second of muzzle velocity over the shorter handgun barrels with the same ammunition.
This puts the carbine into short range deer rifle territory as it will pack enough punch with 158- 180-grain loads out to approximately 75-100 yards. Shotshell loads provide close-range protection from venomous serpents and other small varmints raiding the yard or garden.
Inexpensive .38 Special loads are perfect for perforating tin cans, taking small game or protecting the occupants of a thin-walled domicile who may be worried about the infamous overpenetration of Magnum loads.
If you handload, a pound of pistol powder should provide in excess of 500 rounds' worth of shooting, depending upon your charge weight. Cast lead bullets are perfectly at home in a .357 and are a great way to save money by making your own projectiles. If you were of a mind to add a handgun to your arsenal, simply buy one chambered for .357 Magnum and you will have a rifle and a handgun that shoot the same ammunition. That’s versatility.
The .357 Magnum carbine is not a .30-06, nor is it an AR-15 or a 12 gauge. It will not be as concealable as any handgun nor as cheap to shoot as a .22; there are going to be a few things it simply cannot do. But, for the family rifle — a self-defense and self-preservation tool that anyone could use to great effect — it’s pretty hard to beat.
