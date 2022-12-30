These big woolies are still the quintessential Western big game animal.
For centuries, millions of buffalo roamed free, spanning nearly the entirety of the North American range. They fed more tribes and civilizations than can ever be counted. Sadly, due to gross overhunting efforts in the 1800s, these shaggy cattle, sometimes called “bison,” were almost made extinct.
Thanks to conservation efforts led by the likes of William T. Hornaday and Theodore Roosevelt, their descendants once again roam free. In 1907, the newly founded American Bison Society purchased 15 buffalo from the Bronx Zoo and shipped them to Oklahoma in what was the first-ever North American animal reintroduction. Later on, larger numbers were purchased and released in other Western states. Like their ancestors before them, the buffalo took to the mountains and windswept prairies like fish to the water.
What country kid doesn’t dream of roaming the plains and dining on buffalo steak while tanning a buffalo robe, rug or bedspread? The romantic scenes of hunting buffalo from horseback featured in countless Western films may be to blame in some degree. Buffalo are just as much a symbol of the American West as a feathered war bonnet, the lever-action rifle or covered wagons.
As a teenager I worked for D.R. Johnson on his Spray 4J Ranch. There were not only plenty of our American buffalo running around, but he had a few Asian water buffalo on the Horseshoe Creek place. As impressive as these creatures are on film, it doesn’t compare at all to standing physically in their presence.
And I laugh whenever I hear high fence hunting and bison mentioned in the same sentence. There is no fence that has ever been made that will keep a buffalo from going where he will.
Even so, we built lots of fence and every ranch truck was equipped with at least one .30 caliber rifle loaded with 180 grain bullets, just in case one of these enormous woolies was to get out of hand. Luckily for everyone there, that never once happened.
Although I worked on the 4J two different summers, I never got the chance to hunt one of the majestic bison.
Basically, to hunt buffalo in the 21st century, one must either be lucky enough to draw a tag in one of the Western states they roam free as an indigenous game animal or pony up the cash to hunt them on a private game ranch.
My friend and fellow "Shooting the Breeze" columnist Rod Carpenter was lucky enough to draw the Utah tag some years back. As I admire the shoulder mount of that great bull which hangs in Rod’s man cave, I can’t help but think it was nothing less than divine intervention that helped him draw that tag.
Two of my Dayville neighbors and pals recently took a road trip to Wyoming and harvested a nice buffalo bull on a private game ranch. In both instances a single, well-placed bullet from a .338 Win Mag sealed the deal.
Maybe that’s the trick — I just need to buy a new gun! Now to convince my wife ...
