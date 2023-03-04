To some poor lost souls, a gun holds absolutely no aesthetic appeal and is merely a tool. You know, a tool like a shovel, a Hi-Lift jack or a pair of fence stretchers.
Tools exist to make certain tasks easier to complete and nothing more. Never have I ever seen anyone buy special cleaning kits or oils to clean and treat their shovel, jack or stretchers; mostly they are thrown carelessly into the back of the pickup or hung from a nail in a shed to wait until needed.
To myself and the cognoscenti, guns aren’t just a tool. They’re a handcrafted work of art, a prized, collectible heirloom possession and ultimately an extension of the will and purpose of mankind, to be able to provide and defend. The history, design, caliber, lines, fit and finish of any quality-made gun, but especially a rifle, are to me the features that make it not just a tool but a rugged, worthy and individual creation.
Just like a beautiful woman, no matter how many of them one may have seen before, each has their various attractive features worthy of note. Of course, our preferences of beauty are in the eye of the beholder.
Were I to pick a favorite, without hesitation my ballot would be for the Rifleman’s Rifle, the Winchester Model 70. The bolt-action rifle was one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind, with the Model 70 being one of the most comely. To me it checks all of the boxes of accuracy, reliability, beauty and function.
Whether the original Pre-64 models or the newer “Classic” designs, I would pick the Model 70 any day of the week. As I have mentioned in a previous column, it is the official state gun of Alaska, an honor not easily achieved. They don’t call it the Rifleman’s Rifle for nothing.
The Mauser 98, grandfather of all good bolt-action designs, is just as reliable, just as accurate but on average not as refined; however, I have seen some Mauser 98 customs produced by companies like Rigby that certainly defy all description.
The Mauser is a proven design the whole world over, both in and out of uniform. The same can be said across the board for the Springfield 03. More contemporary bolt-action favorites include the Ruger M77, Remington 721/700, Browning BBR/A-bolt, Bergara B-14 Hunter and Nosler 48.
Classic single-shot designs like the Martini-Henry, Sharps, Remington Rolling Block and Ruger No. 1, as well as vintage lever-action designs such as offered by Winchester, Marlin and Savage, also hold a special place in my heart for the same reasons: They are works of art and reliable designs. These simple and elegant designs will last forever if properly cared for. For that reason they are the prized heirlooms handed down from generation to generation.
Each rifle and cartridge has a pedigree, or family tree if you will, which allows us to trace its roots from Adam to date. These guns in their own way tell the history of the struggle that is the human family. The struggle to provide, to survive and to endure.
Every adventure we share with our guns in the field is in some way captured and absorbed into the pores of the wood and metal, unseen to those who weren’t there with us. Our firearms aren’t just tools, they’re companions on this journey which is life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.