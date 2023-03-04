shooting the breeze: winchester model 70

“The Winchester Model 70 is the rifle I would choose any day of the week!”

 Dale Valade/Contributed Photo

To some poor lost souls, a gun holds absolutely no aesthetic appeal and is merely a tool. You know, a tool like a shovel, a Hi-Lift jack or a pair of fence stretchers.

Tools exist to make certain tasks easier to complete and nothing more. Never have I ever seen anyone buy special cleaning kits or oils to clean and treat their shovel, jack or stretchers; mostly they are thrown carelessly into the back of the pickup or hung from a nail in a shed to wait until needed.

Dale Valade is a local freelance writer with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.