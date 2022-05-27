Think of it as a speedometer for your guns.
The chronograph is helpful for many reasons, especially if you handload. The information chronographs provide can help you stay within safe pressure limits as you build a load, tracking actual velocity as you increase or decrease powder.
In the old days, they were expensive and difficult to come by; the only folks with direct access to them were the ballistics laboratories of firearms and ammunition companies. Today, anyone can buy one!
I have used three types of chronographs: electromagnetic, sky screen and Doppler radar. The first I ever used incorporated the sky screen design. It was a pretty simple computer and seemed to work well as long as the sun wasn’t shining directly into the eyes. Basically it was two high-speed cameras set approximately 24 inches apart, each with a hoop holding a white plastic screen directly over the eyes of the cameras.
As your bullet traveled over the first screen a timer was started, and once it crossed the second screen the timer was stopped. A display screen would produce your measured muzzle velocity.
It worked great with rifle and handgun alike until my good buddy Andy Starr shot a hole right through the middle of it with his .45 ACP. Slightly crestfallen, I couldn’t help but laugh biliously and point in turn to him and the once faithful chronograph that lay smoking on the ground.
My second chronograph came a few years later in the form of a new design called “Magnetospeed.” Rather than using high-speed cameras set a few feet downrange, the Magnetospeed affixes like a bayonet to the muzzle end of your rifle just under the barrel and captures information via electromagnets.
This design, while a bit more expensive than traditional sky screen models, proved to be more reliable and consistent. It would not read rimfire cartridges, and I never had occasion to try it with handguns.
After each shot you’ll want to reset the nylon strap holding your Magnetospeed to the barrel as recoil will jostle it around, especially if your rifle is equipped with a muzzle brake. Failure to do so could result in fatal gunshot wounds.
The third is the Doppler radar. The Labradar chronograph is both the simplest and most complicated design I’ve used. It requires nothing to be affixed to your rifle, nor any hoops to shoot through (but not through as my friend did with his .45).
It produces radar waves which, when fired through, track the heel of your bullet, the speed it is traveling and its ballistic coefficient. Although I’ve never attempted to use it with anything smaller than a .26 caliber bullet, I’ve heard that they struggle to read anything smaller.
Chronographs, like any other computer, are made either as simple or as complicated as you need them to be. With the increased interest in long-range shooting, ballistic information becomes more and more important. Whether you’re looking to check factory ammunition, build new loads or just get the dope on your old ones, a chronograph is indispensable.
