shooting the breeze: mountain rifle

The lightweight rifle is a perfect companion in rugged, vertical mule deer country.

 Dale Valade/Contributed Photo

In my gun library, each firearm has unique features which provide me with the full spectrum of both employment and enjoyment. I think of it as a tool set, each member of which has specific purposes to accomplish the task at hand. A couple of years back I noticed a slight hole in my arsenal: I lacked a proper mountain rifle.

Now this can mean several things to several different people. Any rifle you lug up the mountainside could be considered a mountain rifle, so pardon me if our definitions vary. Ideally — to me — it should have a quality lightweight synthetic stock, impervious to extreme weather. As big a fan of gorgeous walnut stocks as I am, they are simply too heavy to qualify. I prefer a shorter contour barrel no longer than 24 inches. In some calibers, 20-22 inches may well be preferable.

Dale Valade is a local country gent with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

