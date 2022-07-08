What are we supposed to do when our ammunition supply wanes and we cannot find our favorite components among the slowly restocking shelves?
As the Rolling Stones once put it, “You can’t always get what you want.” But with a little research, you might just find something close enough to get the job done.
I know, it's almost heretical to suggest any sort of deviation from old standbys. My preferred powders are all quite utilitarian and work well in many different cartridges. For example, I’ve been happily using IMR-4350 powder in several of my favorite rifles for years. The problem is, so many other folks use it too — ditto the Hodgdon version — that whenever any supply hits the shelves, it is bought out quickly. Sound familiar?
Do yourself a favor: Where gunpowder is concerned, find an accurate powder burn rate chart. Some reloading manuals contain this information, but with new powders being released quite often, their chart might not be comprehensive. You’ll want one with as many different powder manufacturers and types of powder as possible.
Armed with this information, simply cross-reference a powder with a burn rate similar to your unavailable standby and repair to your favorite retail store. Like as not you’ll find something close which can be made to work.
For instance, AA 2700 and AA 4350 by Western Powders have nearly identical burn rates to IMR-4350. Others with similar rates include the aforementioned H-4350, Ramshot Big Game, IMR-4451, W760 and H414.
For safety’s sake, you WILL need to perform the necessary load workup anytime you are trying something new with your particular rifle. With all the variables involved in mass production, book data was not tested nor proven in your gun — and until it is, you’ll not know what is safe or not.
Most rifles aren’t super finicky where it comes to developing a good load. Unless you’re shooting match, which requires the very tightest tolerances of accuracy and consistency, you’ll likely not have to struggle before finding a good load.
Times are changing, and we will have to roll with the punches. There was a time when keeping two or three kinds of powder — 4831, 4350 and 4895, for example — would have covered all the bases. They still would if you could easily and regularly find them.
If you have sufficient resources to keep your cases loaded and your freezer full, maybe you won’t need to consider building auxiliary loads for your favorite shooting irons. If not, I strongly suggest you start looking into substitutes.
These substitutes may offer better performance or worse than what you are accustomed to. You may have to sacrifice top velocities or gilded-edge accuracy for the sake of simply having something to shoot. It may be some time, if ever, before we see our favorite powders fully stocked on store shelves again.
Have you broadened your horizons on reloading components? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com and check us out on Facebook!
