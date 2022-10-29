shooting the breeze: working class magnum

The undisputed frontrunners for the title of “working class Magnum.”

 Dale Valade/Contributed Photo

The 7mm Rem Mag has a lot going for it.

The title spot for this accolade has always been the subject of dispute. Many — and with good reason, too — would arbitrarily assign the .300 Winchester Magnum the No. 1 spot here. If you have a .300 Magnum of any sort upon which you may dote, you probably don’t need to read any further, frankly.

Dale Valade is a local country gent with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

