Technology is always advancing and while I don’t pretend nor predicate that greater skill comes with the purchase of cunning gadgets, there are things that you can buy that can be game-changers. For the sake of brevity, I want to focus on three extremely useful accessories you can carry on your hunt.
The first is the binocular harness strap. Some hunters minimize the carrying of binoculars at all. This to me is foolish, but I can empathize. Ounces make pounds and after hiking the hills all day, any extra weight is looked upon with the same withering gaze as dirty dishwater, but making sure of your target before you let fly is too important.
Binoculars traditionally come with a lanyard, dangling the weight of your field glasses around your nape. Bino harnesses and harness straps are offered by multiple manufacturers and by design encourage bringing those weighty field glasses along. Incorporating adjustable stretchy material, they rest the weight of the binoculars upon your shoulders.
Your field glasses are carried in a low yet quickly accessible position on your chest or abdomen. The harness works like a minipack, with pockets for whatever you deem important, while the harness strap is purely for your binoculars.
The second and most expensive item on our list is the rangefinder. My uncle Mick Jenison showed me the first rangefinder I ever personally saw in the early '90s. It was about the size of a red brick and kind of a one-trick pony. Many of you have been carrying these since they became widely available, but if not I assure you contemporary rangefinders are better than ever.
About one-quarter the size of the first one I saw as a kid, the rangefinders of today can be programmed with holdovers for your cartridge and factor in the angles of those pesky uphill and downhill shots. Mostly they take the guesswork out of making your shots, whether you’re a bow hunter up close or a rifleman shooting several football fields away. There are various brands and designs starting for around an affordable $200 and going up from there. They are certainly worth every penny.
Third and finally, the collapsible tripod. Many is the time you’ve read that I espouse using field rests and the four shooting positions; I assure you that advice still stands where possible. Once in a while you may have a shot situation where you simply cannot get steady from a field position or improvised rest.
On my recent aoudad hunt I was caught in a place where I could not shoot prone, nor sitting, nor kneeling. To stand up would’ve betrayed us to our quarry, which would’ve fled. Thankfully, I brought my BOG Pod tripod, and with a little ingenuity we were able to make the shot.
I’ve seen these tripods in action many times and in open country with lots of uneven ground and tall brush, they can be the difference between feast or famine. The BOG Pod is constructed of lightweight aluminum and plastic with quiet telescopic legs making stealth adjustments with ease.
Adding more weight to your hunting pack is hardly an idea any of us want to entertain. But if you cut back to only 10 extra cartridges and leave your lucky set of horseshoes at home to make room for the three aforementioned items, you’ll be able to dust off those game bags for the pack out. You may not need them today, but the time will come that you do!
What are some gadgets that you never leave home? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com or check us out on Facebook!
