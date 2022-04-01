shooting the breeze turkey time

Looks like spring has finally made an appearance. That means turkey season is right around the corner.
I remember being a college student when we had the first turkey season around here. I didn’t know squat about hunting them, but gave it a try. I snuck up on a squeaky old pine tree, but never laid eyes on a turkey.
Things have really changed. The turkey population has exploded in our neck of the woods, and the tag sales show it. You can only buy one tag at a time, but you can buy up to three tags throughout the spring season. That can mean a lot of hunting time.
If you buy individual tags they cost $26.50 each, $10.50 for youth. A turkey tag is included in the sports pack. Around here the season starts April 15. Youth get to go out April 9-10 to get a head start.
If you have never given turkey hunting a try, don’t think it is going to be a cakewalk just because you see them all over the place. It’s harder than it looks. First of all, only shotguns or archery equipment may be used to hunt turkeys, so you have to get close.
Turkeys have great eyesight. I have been busted many, many times trying to sneak up on them. Also, there are usually quite a few together, so there are just that many more eyes. You can only shoot males (toms), who like to hide behind the ladies (hens).
The best way I have found to be successful is to do a little scouting to find where they roost at night. Toms will “shock” gobble to a crow or gobbler call. I guess it’s just a reflex. Anyway, in the evening travel likely areas and call, listening for a response. Then sneak in under darkness the next morning and set up close by in the brush. A decoy isn’t required, but can up your chances of success.
If that doesn’t work, travel likely areas early in the morning, occasionally gobbling to locate birds. Hen calls work best to bring them in. Calling isn’t that hard to pick up, and there are hundreds of different kinds to try from. Watch a couple of how-to videos and you will get the hang of it.
Turkeys are surprisingly hard to kill. A body shot with a shotgun probably wont do the trick. The feathers are very effective at blocking the pellets. I like to aim for where the neck joins the head with 3 inch No. 4s.
There are specific turkey chokes for shotguns to help tighten the pattern for a longer reach, but shots much past 30 yards are pushing it for most setups. I have never tried turkeys with stick and string, so you archers will have to talk to somebody else.
Getting beat by a stupid bird can be demoralizing, but when it all comes together, it is a real kick in the pants.
How do you like to hunt turkeys? Let us know at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.