I get asked for my opinion on various gun-related topics with regularity, but I always provide a preamble: My opinion is probably worth what the inquirer has paid for it, $0.00!

All joking aside, I believe every sportsman or huntress this side of the Prime Meridian could get by with a battery of six firearms. A big game rifle, a varmint/target rifle, a rimfire rifle, a muzzleloader, a shotgun and a handgun would easily cover all of your bases. In other countries, it is difficult if not impossible to own multiple firearms, with even some of the above basic choices strictly prohibited.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.