I get asked for my opinion on various gun-related topics with regularity, but I always provide a preamble: My opinion is probably worth what the inquirer has paid for it, $0.00!
All joking aside, I believe every sportsman or huntress this side of the Prime Meridian could get by with a battery of six firearms. A big game rifle, a varmint/target rifle, a rimfire rifle, a muzzleloader, a shotgun and a handgun would easily cover all of your bases. In other countries, it is difficult if not impossible to own multiple firearms, with even some of the above basic choices strictly prohibited.
An acquaintance and her husband run a family business as professional African hunters. For each and every gun that they own, they have to fill out what looked to me to be nearly a half-ream of paper’s worth of information for their government.
How many guns do you own, where will these be stored, who will have access to them, how many rounds of ammunition do you have for this caliber, what can this gun do that your others cannot and many other questions of the like are the contents of the annual application.
Yes, each year, this application must be filled out and submitted along with a hefty cash fee to the local government at whose whim it remains whether or not to permit ownership and use thereof. Draconian doesn’t begin to describe it.
For this reason and many others, we see extensive use (where permitted) in Europe, Asia and Africa of the combination gun. These long guns can be very simple and basic or highly ornate and of meticulous design. A combination gun — or drilling, as it’s sometimes called — is a long gun which is normally of break action featuring at least two barrels, but sometimes up to four or more of various calibers and gauges.
Some of you may recall the Savage Model 24, chambered most commonly in .22 long rifle and .410 shotgun. Many of the European guns in particular come in big game calibers ranging from the 5.6x52R — popular for roe deer — to larger numbers like .308 or 9.3x74R combined with 12 or 20 gauge shotgun barrels.
It’s a sound idea in theory.
The advantages of carrying a shotgun and big game rifle simultaneously are obvious. An elk hunter, with the flip of a switch, could shoot a flushing grouse with a 12 gauge and still have his .30-06 barrel ready for action.
During World War II, German pilots in the Luftwaffe were issued combination guns as a survival rifle in the event they were shot down. These featured three barrels — two 12 gauges side by side with a third barrel underneath in 8x57mm, Germany’s service rifle cartridge at the time.
This, to me, makes the best argument for investing in a combination gun. In a vehicle or on a boat or aircraft, where space and weight limitations must be taken into account, the drilling makes perfect sense. For the youth changing irrigation water in the family fields, a combination gun would give enough reach with the rifled barrel for ground squirrels or coyotes and provide a shotgun for buzzing rattlesnakes or bounding rabbits.
Any unique firearms design is at least eye-catching, and the combination gun is no exception. If you own one I would bet you don’t know many others that do. A combo gun is a way to get two different guns for the price of one and that’s an offer that is hard to turn down. Looks like the Gun Show is coming up soon. I don’t currently own one but, that may have to change!
