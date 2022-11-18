shooting the breeze: wilderness stew

A good day's hunt can put some meat in your stew pot.

 Dale Valade: Contributed Photo

Fall is the perfect weather for making stew.

Some of my most favorite meals are quite simple, and so it is with stew. The glory of it is you can put whatever you want into it and usually it’s at worst still edible.

Dale Valade is a local country gent with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.