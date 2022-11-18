shooting the breeze: wilderness stew

Fall is the perfect weather for making stew.
Some of my most favorite meals are quite simple, and so it is with stew. The glory of it is you can put whatever you want into it and usually it’s at worst still edible.
I recently decided to go bird hunting. I grabbed my grampa’s EAA Baikal over and under shotgun and some shells and headed out. Duke, my yellow Labrador retriever, was already waiting excitedly by the tailgate of our pickup when I came out of the house. After stopping for some snacks, we made for the hills.
Duke has had no formal training in obedience, or hunting for that matter. So taking him practically anywhere is always a test of my patience. A good bird dog should stay close so the birds don’t flush out of shotgun range. Duke believes in being way out front no matter how many times I call him back. Luckily, that was not a hindrance that day.
Our plan was to go for quail. California quail — or Callipepla californica, as they are formally known — are one of the most beautiful of the upland game birds in this part of the world. We would’ve also settled for chukars, grouse or doves if we could find any.
Duke flushed three different coveys, all at relatively close range, and four of the five shots I fired found their mark. That’s an average that I wish I carried more consistently. “Maybe it’s time I got my own over and under,” I said aloud. We also flushed a single covey of mountain quail, but I didn’t get off a shot before they crossed the river. I had no desire to go swimming to recover a downed bird, so I held fire.
On our way back to the pickup, Duke flushed a cottontail rabbit. This shot was the best one I made all day as I had mere fractions of a second to swing, aim and fire before Br’er Rabbit made it to cover. The 20 gauge shouldered quickly, and as I tracked the rabbit, the bead settled just in front of his nose as I squeezed the trigger. He tumbled to a stop, the Fiocchi number 7.5 shot having found its mark. Duke panted excitedly as I picked up the rabbit, feeling proud of himself no doubt for his expert flushing job.
Back at home, I took out my Case XX pocketknife and dressed the four quail and the rabbit. Then I let their meat cool in some lightly salted water. Emma decided to put them into her plans to make stew for dinner. In addition to rabbit and quail sautéed in butter, she added genuine Idaho gold potatoes as well as corn and carrots and various spices. It was a hearty meal and one of the best ways I’ve had rabbit and quail meat.
Small game is usually quite plentiful, and in a stew it can go much farther than it would seem. Just another excuse to get out and enjoy the cooler weather while putting food on the table. It’s a win-win. Now if I can convince grampa to extend the loan of that 20 gauge a little longer, I’ll be set!
Do you hunt birds or rabbits? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com and check us out on Facebook!
