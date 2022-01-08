Approximately 80 years ago a young man we will call Ray was tending a band of sheep.
This country used to be full of sheep. Not only is the area well-suited for them, but many of the earliest settlers were Anglo-Saxon in heritage, and traditionally were sheepherders.
When the local young men came of age they would hire out to ranchers as shepherds. Many of the stone fences they fashioned after the manner of the old country still stand today. It was a big job, to say the least, and could be rather lonesome.
Ray, our aforementioned protagonist, was herding sheep in the Black Canyon area. Per necessity, Ray carried a rifle to keep himself in fresh meat, and in the event of coyotes or other predators, he could protect his band.
His rifle was a bolt-action Savage in .25-20 WCF caliber equipped with buckhorn sights. The .25-20 was traditionally loaded with a .25 caliber, 86 grain flat nose jacketed bullet going only slightly faster than a .22 Long Rifle.
Somewhere, somehow in his travels, Ray lost the detachable five-shot magazine, making his repeater in effect a single-shot. No matter, he did without.
Water was scarce in the Black Canyon area, and Ray planned his travels to coincide with hitting the natural springs and creeks in the area day by day.
As luck would have it, one morning a sow black bear descended upon his flock with her eye on a mutton breakfast. Ray grabbed the Savage and snuck his way closer, knowing that he would have only one shot to kill the bear.
The sheep, which five minutes before had been peacefully grazing and watering up, were getting more and more nervous as the black bear made its way into their midst, searching for a young and tender lamb to snatch up.
The youthful shepherd got as close as he dared without exposing his cover and possibly putting himself in the path of an aggressive, hungry predator. Resting on a flat rock, Ray took careful aim as the bear lumbered closer and closer. If she would just stop, he could shoot.
Ewes frantically gathered their lambs as the clamor of their bleats began to alert the whole band of impending danger. As Ray closed his left eye to focus on his sights and leaned into his rocky rest to steady the rifle, some pebbles gave way, betraying his position.
The sow bear stopped in her tracks and looked directly up at the young shepherd. He slowly let out his breath as he squeezed the trigger.
At the shot, the black bear dropped to the ground. Quickly Ray reloaded and made ready as he waited. After a few minutes, when he was sure the bear was dead, he walked down to the carcass. His bullet had hit her right in the eye, exactly where he was aiming, killing her instantly with a brain shot.
Necessity is always the mother of invention and innovation. While no sane person would consider a .25-20 to be an adequate bear rifle, young Ray Potter made his into one because that’s what he had to do. A cool head and a single well-placed shot will always carry the day.
