shooting the breeze wood stock

I like walnut stocks.
There are situations where they may not be ideal and so we have laminate wood, synthetic, rubber and alloy chassis-style stocks as well, but certain of these in my opinion have the aesthetic appeal of a handyman jack.
When I was a rookie, attending hunter’s safety class, one of our instructors was a gunsmith. Maybe Mr. Jankunis was biased by profession, but he told us something there which I’ve never forgotten: “Buy guns that you like looking at. You’ll spend way more time carrying them around and looking at them than anything else!”
Even the nicest walnut stocks will scratch, dent, ding and fade with time. Not to worry: These can be refinished.
In middle school for a wood shop project I fitted and finished a myrtlewood stock for my sister’s Savage 110 .243 hunting rifle. My grandfather had gifted her that gun, and although he had done most of the hard work, there was still some inletting and sanding that needed done before I could apply the finish.
I carefully laid the barreled action into the stock, filed, sanded and cut the bolt handle recess. After that I sanded everything, going with gradually finer-grit sandpaper using the wet and dry method. Dampening a clean shop rag and wiping it on the stock causes the little wood fibers to stand up like five o’clock shadow to be sanded off again. When proper finish sanding is complete, the surface of the wood will feel as smooth as glass.
Birchwood Casey Tru-Oil is the product I have used most frequently over the years and for good reason, it works! Their stock refinishing kits feature step-by-step instructions and their finishing and conditioning products.
The .243 turned out super-nice and was the first of many others to come. One such was a Pre-64 Model 70 Winchester that belonged to a friend of my father-in-law. It was a family heirloom that would never be sold yet had been verily used in the Idaho backcountry putting venison in the freezer for three generations.
I could tell Roy had his doubts when he dropped it off, but after painstaking care over the space of two weeks it was ready. Roy couldn’t believe how authentic the hand-rubbed finish looked on the old Winchester. He paid me twice what I asked for the work because he was so pleased.
Most recently I refinished the stock on my hand-me-down Ruger M77 in .220 Swift. Using the methods and materials aforementioned, it turned out great and will last another lifetime.
Not only is a good finish a wonderful aesthetic, but it has other functions to boot. A well-sealed walnut stock will not be affected by the swelling and warping that accompany those rainy day hunts. Regular cleaning and oiling your rifle stock will continue to keep it sealed against the elements.
Wooden stocks may not have the appeal to you that they hold for me, but they are far from irrelevant even today. If your old favorite is growing dim from years of use, it may be time to bust out the sandpaper and linseed oil!
Have you ever refinished a wooden gunstock? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com and check us out on Facebook!
