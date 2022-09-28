SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for hunters to help it check deer and elk carcasses for chronic wasting disease, a deadly infection that has been detected within 30 miles of Oregon’s border.
A new law requires hunters transporting deer or elk carcasses to stop at CWD check stations along their route. Hunters do not have to drive out of their way to get to a station, but ODFW is asking that they do so if possible so tissue samples can be taken, the agency said in a press release.
Chronic wasting disease can spread quickly within deer and elk herds and is uniformly fatal to infected animals, although symptoms can be slow to appear.
The sampling program helps the agency keep tabs on the disease and implement a response plan if it is detected within Oregon’s borders.
Stations were scheduled to be set up during the opening weekends of rifle season for deer and Rocky Mountain elk at the following locations and times:
• Celilo Park (exit 97 off I-84 west of Biggs Junction), 9 a.m. to dusk Oct. 2-4 and 29-31.
• Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 S. Main St., Prineville, 9 a.m. to dusk Oct. 1-3 and 29-31.
• Elgin Rodeo Grounds, 790 S. Eighth Ave., Elgin, noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 2-4 and 29-31.
Participating taxidermists, meat processors and ODFW offices can also take samples.
