SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for hunters to help it check deer and elk carcasses for chronic wasting disease, a deadly infection that has been detected within 30 miles of Oregon’s border.

A new law requires hunters transporting deer or elk carcasses to stop at CWD check stations along their route. Hunters do not have to drive out of their way to get to a station, but ODFW is asking that they do so if possible so tissue samples can be taken, the agency said in a press release.

