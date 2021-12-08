Most folks who have done any shooting have heard the name Elmer Keith. Besides his famous long-range handgun feats and wildcat cartridges, he was a well-known author. After reading his book “Sixguns by Keith” care of a childhood mentor of mine, I became quite intrigued with the fine art of handgun shooting.
Although Keith preferred his .44 and .45 big bores, a .22 became my favorite handgun cartridge early on for many reasons. Keith was a hunting guide and as such needed a handgun capable of dispatching everything, come what may. I needed something with cheap ammo, affording more practice; low recoil so I could refine the fundamental skills needed; and a trajectory flat enough to require little holdover for practical shooting ranges. Keith may have been able to shoot five or six football fields away with his sixguns, but believe me, even as a teen I had no such delusions of grandeur.
Quickly I learned that whatever shooting mistakes we make with a rifle are amplified 10 times with a handgun. Breath control, sight picture and trigger squeeze must be optimal with each shot. Trigger squeeze can prove to be the most difficult of all as we already have our fingers wrapped tightly around a grip. As such it’s natural as we tighten one finger to tighten the others simultaneously and, in effect, pull our shots wide. With practice I learned to grip the handle of the gun by pressing it into my palm with the pads of my fingers rather than wrapping my fingers tightly around it. Then, just as I do with a rifle, to squeeze the trigger with the pad of my trigger finger rather than with the fold of the first knuckle. This not only helped me to master a proper trigger squeeze but to greatly increase hit percentages.
Most rifle shooters I know have learned to make use of whatever field rests that present themselves. A stump or rock, a tree branch or fencepost, or their pack can all be used to steady their aim. Yet most handgunners I see, regardless of skill level, tend to shoot offhand, unsupported. Sometimes offhand is all we can do, but early on I learned, again from Keith’s writings, that taking a proper rest can be the difference between a hit and a miss. The same informal rests we use with rifles can be employed for use with handguns.
As I’ve gradually mastered larger and more powerful handguns over the years, I often revert back to Keith’s sage advice upon the subject. To fully glean as much of Old Elmer’s knowledge as possible, find a copy of “Sixguns by Keith” and beg whoever owns it to sell it to you for whatever price they name. If you aim to be better than average with a handgun, you’ll need expert advice.
Are you a handgunner? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
