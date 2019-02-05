The Prairie City Panther boys proved to be too much for the Dayville/Monument Tigers to handle as the Panthers defeated the Tigers 60-31 on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at the Prairie City court.
Prairie City's Cole Deiter scored a game high of 18 points and Dayville/Monument's Drew Wilburn led the Tigers with 16 points.
The Panthers led for the entirety of the game and were up 28-11 at the half.
Prairie City stood out as they outscored Dayville/Monument 20-7 in the third quarter.
Panther assistant coach Mike Workman said his team was sluggish to start, but improved in the second half.
"We were about a half step behind and not as sharp as we need to be," he said. "We ran the floor pretty well, and in the third quarter finally ran a half-court offense and got the ball inside and worked the ball better."
In the third, Tiger Gabe Hopkins-Walker scored a 2 to start, then the Panthers went on a 14-point scoring run.
Panther Syd Holman scored 10 of his 14 points in the game during the third, including 2 off a steal and a fast break. His teammate Levi Burke followed, scoring off a steal, less than two minutes later.
Wilburn scored 5 points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer.
Tiger head coach Jeff Schafer his team has improved.
He said Prairie City is a tough opponent, but his team accomplished what they worked on in practice, including moving the ball well.
"We definitely had a better team today," he said. "We're looking forward to the next two games. We'd like to go to districts, and we've got to fight in the next two games."
Wilburn said the game was fun, and he's proud of his teammates.
"We really worked hard together and moved the ball around," he said. "The goal is to get to districts, so we're working really hard and making that final push."
Holman said his team played well, but has some little things to work on.
"I feel like we had our moments that were gorgeous, where we just played really good basketball," he said. "I know that our team, when it's time, will be there."
Prairie City will face Long Creek/Ukiah in Long Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and the Panthers host Burnt River on Saturday for senior recognition night at 3:30 p.m.
The 1A High Desert League Tournament is schedule for Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 14-16, at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School in John Day.
Prairie City stats:
Cole Deiter: 18 points
Syd Holman: 14
Levi Burke: 8
Lucas McKinley: 8 (two 3-pointers)
Jayden Winegar: 6
Declan Zweygardt: 4 (2-4 free throws)
Jojari Field: 2
Dayville/Monument stats
Drew Wilburn: 16 points (two 3-pointers)
Mark Thomas: 5 points (one 3-pointer)
Donovan Schafer: 4 (2-6 free throws)
Gabe Walker-Hopkins: 2
DJ Howell: 2
Cade Milton: 2
