PRAIRIE CITY — The Prairie City/Burnt River boys basketball team welcomed Four Rivers to town on Saturday, Jan. 14, and left the Falcons with a lot to think about on the two-hour bus ride home following their 66-46 drubbing at the hands of the Panthers.

The Panthers took a 19-8 lead into the second quarter, with the final seconds of play in the first acting as something of a sign as to how things would go throughout the game. Doyal Lawrence stole the ball with time running out in the period and launched a prayer from around half-court that swished through the net as time expired.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.