BLACHLY — The Prairie City/Burnt River football team’s strong season came to an end on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Blachly with a 52-26 loss in the opening round of the state playoffs at the hands of undefeated Triangle Lake.

Despite the disappointing loss, the team has a lot to be proud of. After being viewed as a football doormat for years, the Panthers punched their second consecutive ticket to the state football playoffs in 2022.

