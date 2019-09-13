The Prairie City/Burnt River Panthers and Sherman/Condon Huskies both had first-of-the-season wins under their belts upon facing each other Friday night, but the Huskies ran up the score early for a 47-16 win.
Panther Jayden Winegar intercepted Husky Cort Colby's pass intended for Wade Fields on Sherman/Condon's first possession.
Fields was one for Prairie City/Burnt River to stop as he seemed to easily find openings, including an opportunity for 54-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Sherman/Condon led 28-0 at the half.
The Huskies scored twice in the third, then Panther Declan Zweygardt came unleashed, rushing 15 yards.
It appeared Prairie City/Burnt River switched out players as the referees' whistle blew, giving Prairie City a penalty, less than 2:30 left in the third.
With 2 minutes left in the quarter, Prairie City/Burnt River head coach Scott Dean was ejected from the game after talking back to a ref.
Sherman/Condon moved the ball in the red zone, at the 1-yard line, when the Huskies fumbled the ball and the Panthers made the recovery.
Prairie City/Burnt River made gains with the remaining 1:30 but had a turnover within the first minute of the fourth.
Sherman scored another touchdown before the Panthers put the brakes on the Huskies and caught a break themselves.
Panthers Skyelar Evins and Winegar stopped Sherman/Condon Ajani Diaz before he could add conversion points.
Prairie City's Cole Teel made headway, and Opie McDaniel ran up the side from midfield for the Panthers' first touchdown, McDaniel also adding the 2 extra points on the PAT kick.
Georgiy Georgiyev tackled a Husky in the back field, and Prairie City/Burnt River took over on downs after Panther Sam Allen made a tackle and the Huskies threw an incomplete pass.
Zweygardt rushed for a touchdown on a handoff from quarterback Winegar, and McDaniel again made the conversion kick.
"We wanted some points on the board," McDaniel said, commenting on the team's perseverance.
"I'm proud of the team and glad that we didn't get completely shut out," said Prairie City/Burnt River senior Austin Catron, whose blocking action helped the Panthers score touchdowns. "We just kept thinking positive."
Dean said speed is the No. 1 asset to winning the six-man game, and Sherman/Condon quick, both on offense and defense.
"We need take a lot of time and individuality get more proficient," he said.
"I find it interesting that we were under center for a entire scrimmage and game last week," he said. "Then with the center exchange we lost confidence and turned the ball over repeatedly while not being able to keep gap integrity. I am encouraged that we kept fighting despite multiple penalties, turnovers and their obvious speed advantage."
Prairie City/Burnt River moves forward with their first league game of the season on Friday, Sept. 20, hosting Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, a team they beat 47-20 last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.