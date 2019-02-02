The Prairie City Panther girls, led by head coach Bo Workman, had a fiery start to their 56-23 win on Saturday over the Huntington Locomotives.
Panther Samantha Workman lead with a game high of 18 points, followed by Rilee Emmel who scored 12 points, earning 8 of the 12 in the first quarter.
Seven Panthers combined in the first 8 minutes for a 23-2 lead over the visiting Locomotives. Along with Emmel's 8 points, Aleah Johns sank a 3-pointer, Emily Ennis hit two 2-point shots and Workman and Hailee Wall contributed 2 each.
Huntington, led by head coach Tricia McLean, came alive in the second quarter, the Locomotives scoring 12 to the Panthers' 8.
McKenzie Noble landed two 3-point shots in quarter for the Locomotives while Judy Wang and Luiza Janini each added 2 points, plus 1-1 at the free-throw line.
Prairie City led 31-14 going into halftime.
Panther Camry Milesi started off the scoring in the third with a 2-point shot and Workman scored off a steal.
Prairie City went on a 13-point run before Huntington found the basket, Ennis landing a 3-pointer, and the Panthers led 46-18 going into the final quarter, cruising to the 33-point win.
"They kept their intensity up and they shot better," said coach Workman.
The win was a turnaround for the Panthers after road losses to the Crane Mustangs 57-22 on Tuesday, Jan. 29, and to the Jordan Valley Mustangs 77-30 on Friday.
"We can play great defense every single night," Workman said, adding that in their road games, the team played hard to the end.
"We'll see what can happen," he said.
Prairie City hosts the Dayville/Monument Tigers at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, and coach Workman said that will be their test. The Tigers are 7-3 in the 1A High Desert League, and the Panthers are 5-5.
"Mental toughness is what we're working on," he said.
Emmel and Wall were pleased with Saturday's win.
"I think today we were more relaxed that previous games — when that happens, we make more of our shots," Emmel said. "Hopefully, it will help against Dayville/Monument on Tuesday."
Wall added "I think today's goal was just to have fun because when we do, we make more of our shots and that showed."
Prairie City stats vs. Huntington
Samantha Workman: 18 points
Rilee Emmel: 12
Emily Ennis: 9 (one 3-pointer)
Aleah Johns: 5 (one 3-pointer)
Abbey Pfefferkorn: 4
Hailee Wall: 4
Katie Hire: 2
Camry Milesi: 2
Huntington stats
Judy Wang: 10 points (2-3 free throws)
McKenzie Noble: 10 (two 3-pointers)
Luiza Janini: 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.