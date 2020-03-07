The Panthers, after coming back from a 16-point deficit, came up short against Ione/Arlington, losing 57-53 and took sixth place at the state tournament Saturday at Baker City High School.
Ione/Arlington scored first on a layup by Jacob Shandy and had a 26-10 lead over the Panthers by the end of the first period. The Panthers slowly chipped away at the lead, and by the end of the second period, the score was 36-29 Ione/Arlington.
In the third period, with 5:45 left to play, senior Cole Deiter got a layup off the glass after stealing the ball from Shandy to spark the late comeback. By the end of the third quarter, the Panthers knotted up the score at 45 apiece.
With 6:50 left in the fourth quarter, Junior Jayden Winegar connected on a jumper to give the Panthers their first lead, 47-45.
The two teams battled back and forth, and the score changed eight times.
With a 1:48 left to play in the fourth, sophomore Marcus Judd hit a jumper to put the Panthers back on top one last time, but in the end, a turnover, a couple of missed shots and a foul that sent Ione/Arlington's Wesley Goad to free-throw line, who hit both shots, put the game out of reach, 57-5.
Deiter, who was named the player of the game for the Panthers, scored a game-high 22 points on 9 field goals and rebounded the ball seven times.
Senior Lucas McKinley had 11 points and along with junior Jojari Field drained the Panthers' only 3-point jumpers. McKinley made two of his nine attempts while Field made one his two attempts. Field finished the game with 3 points.
Juniors Declan Zweygardt, Jayden Winegar and Judd combined for 17 points.
As a team, the Panthers shot 34.6% from the field overall.
The Panthers finished their season with a record of 24-2.
Prairie City wins triple overtime thriller to avenge only regular-season loss
The Prairie City Panthers avenged their only regular-season loss, beating Joseph in triple overtime, 51-46, in the consolation round of the 1A boys state basketball tournament Friday.
The Panthers will now face Ione/Arlington to determine the fourth-place team at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Baker City High School.
Prairie City scored first on a jumper by Declan Zweygardt and had a 14-7 lead at the end of the first period. The Panthers held the lead the entire first half, but Joseph narrowed the gap to 20-17 at the break.
With 4:04 left in the third, Joseph took its first lead on a 3-pointer by Chase Murray. The teams battled back and forth with Joseph on top 27-26 at the end of the third.
Neither team led by more than 3 points in the fourth quarter, and a jumper by Cole Deiter with 37 seconds left tied the game at 34 to send it to overtime.
In the first overtime, Joseph scored first and never trailed, but Prairie City tied it back up four times on shots by Lucas McKinley, Marcus Judd, Deiter and Jayden Winegar, who sent it to double overtime, 42-42, with 7 seconds left.
In the second overtime, Jojari Field put the Panthers on the board first, and they held the lead until 1:49 to go. Joseph was up by 2 with 18 seconds left. After Field missed a jumper with 7 seconds left, Judd got the offensive rebound for the Panthers and put the ball up with 2 seconds left to tie it, 46-46, setting up triple overtime.
Neither team scored until there was 1:09 left when Deiter sank a jumper. Two free throws by Winegar gave the Panthers a two-possession lead, 50-46, with 17 seconds left. Joseph's Mason Ferre missed a 3-pointer, and the Panthers got the rebound to seal the win. Field added a free throw for the final score of 51-46.
Deiter led all scorers with 16 points, going 7-11 from the field. The 6-foot-5 senior, who played 44 minutes, rebounded the ball 22 times, with 20 on the defensive end of the court and three blocked shots.
McKinley scored 14 and hit the team's only 3-pointer.
Judd, a sophomore, and Winegar, a junior, combined for 19 points. Judd, who went for 4-11 from the field, had 12 rebounds, and Winegar added seven.
Prairie City shot 33% from the field overall and 39% in overtime, compared to 23% overall for Joseph and 22% in overtime.
Deiter was player of the game for Prairie City, and Murray — with 15 points and 12 rebounds — was player of the game for Joseph.
Panthers lose in quarterfinals to Crosshill Christian
Going into the state tournament, Prairie City had only lost their first game of the season to Joseph Dec. 6. But the team could not overcome the No. 3 seed Crosshill Christian in the quarterfinals Thursday, losing 63-40.
Prairie City scored first on a basket by Deiter, but Crosshill Christian quickly tied it up. McKinley gave the Panthers the lead with a 3-point shot, but Crosshill Christian answered to tie it at 5.
Deiter again gave the Panthers a lead, 7-5, with a field goal with 4:13 remaining in the first quarter. But Crosshill Christian hit another 3-pointer and never gave up the lead after that.
Crosshill Christian led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter. At the half, the score was 31-18. Prairie City scored 14 points in the third, but Crosshill Christian added 19.
Crosshill Christian had three players score in double digits, led by Evan Dallum with 15. The team shot 46% from the field and hit 9-24 from 3-point range.
Prairie City shot 29% from the field and was 5-23 from beyond the arc. Deiter led the Panthers with 14 points, followed by McKinley with 12 points. Deiter also had six rebounds, a block and an assist. Judd had seven rebounds and three blocks, and Zweygardt had five rebounds. The team had 16 turnovers and five assists.
Deiter was named player of the game for Prairie City, with Andrew Stoddard receiving the honor for Crosshill Christian with 14 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.