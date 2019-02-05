The Prairie City Panthers girls basketball team held on for a 35-31 win over the Dayville/Monument Tigers on Tuesday, Feb. 5, in Prairie City.
"It's always a battle" when it comes to competing with Dayville/Monument, said Prairie City head coach Bo Workman.
"We're pretty equal, and they're always pretty competitive with us," he said.
Prairie City had a good handle on the game with an 8-2 lead in the first quarter and 17-7 at the half.
At one point in the third, after Prairie City junior Emily Ennis landed a 3-pointer, the Panthers led by 13 points.
The Tigers kept their intensity up and narrowed the Panthers lead to 6 points going into the final 8 minutes.
Prairie City's Hailee Wall started off with a 2-pointer in the fourth.
A short time later, Tiger Faythe Schafer wrangled the ball away to score 2, Kyla Emerson added 1-2 at the free-throw line and Courtney Nichols drained a 3-pointer to bring Dayville/Monument with 2 points of Prairie City, 32-30.
Panther Rilee Emmel brought Prairie City fans to the feet when she scored a 2-point shot with about 12 seconds to go.
In a final effort, Schafer added 1 point at the free-throw line with 9.5 seconds to go, then Panther Katie Hire added 1 point for Prairie City.
"I definitely think it was a confidence booster for us, and I think it will help us going into districts with a more positive feeling," Ennis said.
"The first half we were slow and not making shots," said Tiger Denali Twehues. "I thought the third quarter we came out strong and aggressive. We're going to move on and look forward to districts next weekend."
"I'm very proud of the girls," said Tiger assistant coach Kristi Emerson.
Coach Workman said his team played well defensively.
"Rilee played good defense up top against the guards," he said.
"Hailee Wall plays strong down low, and Abbey Pfefferkorn had some good offensive rebounds for the night," he said. "Sam Workman (Samantha) always gets to the basket and finishes well."
He said his team's strongest quality is unity.
"They worked really good as a team and that's how we approach things — teamwork is No. 1," he said.
Prairie City faces Long Creek/Ukiah in Long Creek on Friday at 5 p.m., and on Saturday the Panthers host Burnt River at 2 p.m. for senior recognition.
Dayville/Monument hosts Harper in Monument Friday at 5 p.m. and Long Creek/Ukiah on Saturday at 2 p.m. for senior recognition.
The 1A High Desert League Tournament is schedule for Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 14-16, at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School in John Day.
Prairie City
Prairie City stats
Samantha Workman: 10 points
Hailee Wall: 9
Rilee Emmel: 8 (2-2 free throws)
Emily Ennis: 3 (one 3-pointer)
Katie Hire: 3 (1-2 free throws)
Abbey Pfefferkorn: 2
Dayville/Monument stats
Faythe Schafer: 11 (1-5 free throws)
Denali Twehues: 7 (1-2 free throws)
Kyla Emerson: 6 (4-8 free throws)
Courtney Nichols: 5
Aubreianna Osborne: 2
