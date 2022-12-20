Prairie City and Grant Union are in-county rivals separated by just 13 miles.
The two schools put that rivalry aside to partner up and host the 13 Mile Shootout that touched both communities on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17.
The first day of the tournament was held in Prairie City on Friday and saw the Prairie City/Burnt River boys and girls squads take on the teams from Adrian. The Grant Union boys squared off with Faith Bible and matched up against a co-op of Faith Bible/Life Christian.
The Grant Union girls opened the shootout with a 39-22 loss at the hands of Faith Bible/Life Christian on Friday afternoon. Faith Bible would get the better of Grant County one more time during the day, securing a 57-49 win over the Grant Union boys team in the second game of the shootout’s run in Prairie City.
The Prairie City/Burnt River girls would get Grant County a win in the first of two night games on Friday, downing Adrian 41-31 to keep their perfect season alive. Adrian would prevent the host teams from ending the day with an even split of results, edging out the Prairie City/Burnt River boys in the nightcap, 57-50, to give Grant County teams a 1-3 record on the day.
The second day of the shootout, held at Grant Union High School on Saturday, saw both Prairie City/Burnt River squads pick up wins while both Grant Union squads fell. The Lady Panthers were dominant in their matchup with Faith Bible/Life Christian, besting the co-op 59-28 to push their season record to 8-0.
Not to be outdone, the Panther boys squad was just as dominant against Faith Bible, clipping the wings of the Falcons en route to a 67-36 victory that pushed the team above .500 at 5-4 on the season.
Grant Union wasn’t as fortunate, surrendering two games to the Adrian Antelopes on Saturday. The Grant Union girls were on the wrong side of a 59-28 scoreline against Adrian in the first of two late afternoon games.
The nightcap featured the Grant Union boys team in a matchup with Adrian to close the Shootout. Once again the Pros were on the wrong side of the scoreline, this time suffering a 70-45 defeat that left both Grant Union squads a combined 0-4 over the course of the two-day event.
Both the Grant Union boys and girls will play one more time before the end of 2022, traveling to Union on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The girls game gets underway at 4:30 p.m., and the boys will tip off at 6 p.m.
Prairie City/Burnt River has its alumni game on Thursday, Dec. 22, before both boys and girls teams head out to Baker City next week for the Baker Holiday Crossover Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 28-30.
The boys will play Wallowa, Pine Eagle and Union over the course of the three-day event. The games against Wallowa and Pine Eagle tip off at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29. The game against Union will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday the 30th.
The Prairie City/Burnt River girls will play Wallowa, Pine Eagle and Nixyaawii during the Baker Holiday Crossover. The games with Wallowa and Pine Eagle both have a 9 am tipoff on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29. The final game against Nixyaawii is scheduled for a noon tipoff on Friday the 30th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.