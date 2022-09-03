The only football game this season pitting a pair of Grant County teams against one another was a one-sided affair as the Prairie City/Burnt River Panthers overwhelmed the Monument/Dayville Tigers 64-2 on Friday, Sept. 2, in Prairie City.

The Panthers built a 51-0 lead by the end of the first quarter largely due to five Tiger turnovers that all resulted in touchdowns. The Panthers would add another touchdown late in the second quarter to take a commanding 58-0 lead into halftime.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.