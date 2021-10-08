When facing the fear, doubt, and uncertainty that comes with a breast cancer diagnosis, the Prairie City volleyball team wants women to know they are not alone.
Lady Panthers hosted a 'Dig Pink' game Friday, Oct. 8, to raise awareness of breast cancer and money to fight the disease and defeated Pine Eagle 3-0.
Prairie City volleyball player Hannah Wall organized the 'Dig Pink' game and fundraising effort as her senior project. Wall said cancer had personally impacted her and that with October being 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month,' she wanted to do something for those affected by the disease.
"I just want people to know that if they're going through this," Wall said, "they are not alone,"
Wall said she collected donations for two fundraising baskets and raffled off one in between matches, and she said the other would raffle off next weekend.
The Lady Panthers are 4-6 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Prairie City volleyball head coach Jordan Bass said her team played well.
"It was really exciting to see what they can do when they maintain their energy," Bass said, "they did a really good job,"
Bass said the Lady Panthers are playing tough teams next week. The team hosts Adrian, who is 11-4 overall, Wednesday at 4 p.m. Later the squad is scheduled to play Dayville/Monument at 7 p.m.
Bass said the team's practice would primarily consist of endurance drills to prepare the team.
"We need to fix anything that we need to last-minute," Bass said, but mostly, we are going to get touches and in playing as much as possible in practice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.