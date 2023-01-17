Betty Ann Wilson, player of the game
Buy Now

Prairie City’s Betty Ann Wilson poses with her Player of the Game award on Feb. 19, 2022. Wilson organized a fundraiser during the Dec. 22, 2022, alumni basketball game which led to a $1,000 donation to the Blue Mountain Hospital for breast cancer screenings.

 Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

PRAIRIE CITY — Betty Ann Wilson wants to make a difference.

Wilson, a standout on Prairie City High School’s basketball team, organized a fundraiser during the Prairie City alumni game on Dec. 22 that raised about $800 for breast cancer screenings as part of her senior project.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.