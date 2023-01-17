Prairie City’s Betty Ann Wilson poses with her Player of the Game award on Feb. 19, 2022. Wilson organized a fundraiser during the Dec. 22, 2022, alumni basketball game which led to a $1,000 donation to the Blue Mountain Hospital for breast cancer screenings.
PRAIRIE CITY — Betty Ann Wilson wants to make a difference.
Wilson, a standout on Prairie City High School’s basketball team, organized a fundraiser during the Prairie City alumni game on Dec. 22 that raised about $800 for breast cancer screenings as part of her senior project.
All of the proceeds from the fundraiser went to the mammography department at Blue Mountain Hospital.
Wilson said a number of local businesses donated items for raffle baskets at the game. Donors included The Outpost, 1188, Len’s Pharmacy, Subway, True Value Hardware, Mosier’s Home Furnishings, and A Flower Shop & More.
Wilson, who also plays volleyball, added another $200 raised during Prairie City/Burnt River’s Dig Pink game to the cause for a total donation of $1,000.
Wilson said the idea to raise money for cancer screenings came about last spring and that she’d been playing around with the possibility since then.
For Wilson, getting to play basketball against past Prairie City/Burnt River team members was a bonus.
“It was fun,” she said. “We had a lot of different age ranges, from some who graduated last year or the year before to Penny Black, who graduated in 1979, I think.”
Black didn’t start in the game but did score a couple times toward the end of the contest, Wilson said.
The fundraiser satisfied a graduation requirement for Wilson.
“You have to do a project that benefits or gives back to your community in some way,” she said.
With $1,000 donated to early detection of cancer, it appears Wilson has done exactly that.
