Energized by their homecoming and senior recognition celebrations, the Prairie City Panther volleyball team made a statement on their court, sweeping the cross-county Dayville/Monument Tigers.
It was also the Panthers' Dig Pink Rally, and they won with scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-11.
Although the Tigers had younger players step up to the plate and battle, they were missing their powerhouse senior Aubrey Bowlus.
Prairie City pulled away with an early lead in the first set and were ahead 12-7 when Dayville/Monument started narrowing the lead.
The Tigers trailed 15-12 when Panther Hailee Wall spiked the ball and a Tiger block attempt went out.
Panther Katie Hire scored on two aces to extend Prairie City's lead, her teammate Emily Ennis added a couple big swings for kills and Wall finished the match with a couple strong serves.
Set two saw a lot of back and forth between the teams. This time Dayville/Monument had an 8-2 lead, then Wall had a serving run with a couple aces, and the Panthers tied it 8-8.
The teams knotted up the score four more times before Prairie City began moving ahead, from 17-17 to 23-17 as Hire served and added two aces.
Prairie City finished strong with a 14-point win in the third set.
The Panthers and Tigers will compete at the 1A-8 High Desert District Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School in John Day.
