Prairie City High School senior Levi Burke signed a letter of intent with Blue Mountain Community College where he’ll play basketball for the Timberwolves team.
Burke, the son of John and Terri Burke, tried out for the team and was selected, then signed on with the school April 16.
He was also offered a scholarship to BMCC.
The Prairie City Panthers placed fifth at state this season and second at state last year, and Burke was often the lead scorer.
He said he’s looking forward to starting college this fall.
“It’s good to know that I have a plan for now — playing basketball and seeing where these two years take me,” he said.
“I’d like to thank my parents, family and coaches and teammates,” he added. “They’re the reason I’m at this level of basketball.”
Burke also competes on the Panther track team and is a lead contender in the high jump, long jump and javelin. Last year, he placed third at state in the high jump.
