The Prairie City boys basketball team rolled past Crane 69-56 Saturday on senior night, winning their league and nineteenth straight game to wrap up the regular season.
Crane, not one to go down without a fight, scored early and played hard.Midway through the first period the Mustangs had as much as a 5 point lead.
The Panthers jumped ahead by 3 points by the end of the first period and never looked back.
"They (Crane) have always been an aggressive, tough team and we had to make some early adjustments to pull it out," said junior Jojari Field.
Field and senior Cole Dieter combined for 31 points.
Dieter, outstanding in his final home game, knocked down 5 field goals and six out of seven of his free-throws.
Field nailed 4 field goals and a jumper from the 3-point line while going four of six at the free-throw line.
Senior Lucas McKinley piled on 13 points in the contest and nailed 3 jumpers from the 3-point line, a field goal and hit two out of four free-throws while sophomore Marcus Judd had 12 points on 6 field goals.
Head coach Bo Workman said his team started the game slow, but made the right adjustments to pull out the win.
The Panthers finished the season 20-1 overall and 9-0 in league play.
The boys team will play in the first round of the High Desert League Tournament at Grant Union High School Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Prairie City girls fall to top-ranked Crane
The Lady Panthers fell to top-ranked Crane Saturday 52-37 in a hard game that saw the girls team leading by 3 points in the first period.
Freshman Betty Ann Wilson led the team with 15 points, draining 3 field goals and going three for five at the free-throw line while Samantha Workman had 9 points and Emily Ennis had 8.
"Only a 2-A team has come this close to beating them (Lady Mustangs),"said Wilson. "This shows how much of a threat we can be in districts."
Ennis said she was proud that they were leading the game at one point.
"We took an early lead and played really good defense," Ennis said.
Crane's head coach, Stub Travis was impressed by how well the Lady Panthers played against his team.
"Prairie City came out and played a great game against us today," Travis said.
Girls head coach, Bo Workman was proud of his team and said they have continued to improve all season.
"They left nothing on the court and I am really proud of those girls," Workman said.
Lady Panthers finished the season 15-6 overall and 6-2 in league play.
The girls team will play a yet-to-be determined team in the first round of the High Desert District League Tournament Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
