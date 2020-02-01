The Prairie City boys basketball team put together a 68-38 win Saturday over Four Rivers to extend their winning streak to 15 games.
They had a bumpy start, but came together and played as a team in the second half," said head coach Bo Workman.
Seniors Cole Dieter and Lucas McKinley shot for a combined 29 points, while juniors Jayden Winegar and Jojari Field contributed a combined 18 points.
The Panthers are now 15-1 overall and 5-0 in league play.
Next up, the Panthers go on the road to face Mitchell/Spray (9-7, 4-5), tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.
Lady Panthers win second straight league game
The Prairie City girls basketball team handily defeated Four Rivers 62-22 to win their second straight league game.
"They played with a lot of intention this afternoon," said head coach Bo Workman.
Senior Hailee Wall scored a game-high 12 points, while freshman Betty Ann Wilson, junior Katie Hire, seniors Riley Emmel and Emily Ennis combined for 21 points.
"Our defense came through today," said Wilson.
The Lady Panthers are 11-5 overall and 3-1 in league play going into their matchup against Mitchell/Spray (0-12, 0-8) on Feb. 4. The girls' game tips-off at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.