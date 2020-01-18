The Prairie City boys basketball team never looked back after gaining a 20-7 lead over Dayville/Monument in the first quarter Friday, winning their tenth consecutive game, 63-34.
"We came out and played our style of basketball," said junior Jojari Field.
The style Field was referring to was one that saw many on the team scoring in double digits.
Field, Cole Dieter, Lucas McKinley and Marcus Todd shot for a combined 53 points.
Despite running into foul trouble early in the game, Panthers head coach Bo Workman said the team played at a higher level and moved and shot the ball well.
For the Tigers, 2-9 overall this season, it was a difficult loss, according to head coach Jeff Shafer.
"They're a little shell-shocked," said Shafer. "We need to keep working on team unity."
The Tigers go back on the road Saturday, facing Harper Charter at 4 p.m. Mountain Time.
The 10-1 Panthers face Ukiah/Long Creek in their first league game of the season Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Prairie City girls take a decisive lead early and run away with fourth consecutive win
An explosive 19-point first quarter propelled the girls basketball team to a 66-17 victory over the Dayville/Monument girls Friday.
Panthers head coach Bo Workman said the team continues to play well.
"They played with intensity, got back on defense and stayed in their lanes," Workman said.
In the final seconds of the game, junior Aleah Johns hit a half-court shot to close out the game.
"I got the ball and coach (Worman) said to shoot it," Johns said. "I thought it was going to bounce off the backboard. It surprised me when it hit nothing but the net."
The Lady Panthers, 8-3 overall, head into league play against 0-3 Ukiah/Long Creek Saturday. Tip-off is at 12:30 p.m.
Grant Union girls win in Pilot Rock, boys come up short
The Grant Union girls traveled to Pilot Rock Friday, coming away with a 41-29 win.
The boys lost 59-72.
The teams host Weston-McEwen Saturday, the girls game starting at 4 p.m.
