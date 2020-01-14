Fresh off a 57-34 shellacking of Mitchell/Spray the week before, the Prairie City boys basketball team put on a show Friday for a packed gym, steamrolling over Echo 58-27.
The Panthers have won nine straight games with an overall record of 9-1 heading into the latter half of the season.
The Panthers jumped out ahead early. In his third game back, junior guard Jojari Field drained a 3-point basket and nailed a couple of field goals to get the offense in gear. The team never looked back.
By halftime, the Panthers had a 57-28 lead and continued the onslaught into the third period with 14 points. They put a lid on the game with 12 more points in the final quarter.
The Panthers put together an offensive attack that saw three players score in double digits. Field led the team with 17 points, senior Cole Dieter had 16 points including a steal followed by a slam dunk and sophomore Marcus Judd picked up 12 points.
Head coach Bo Workman said having Field back made the difference in the game.
“He has been a huge help,” the coach said. “He’s quick, he shoots well and he plays good defense.”
Midway through the season and as the playoffs loom, the team cannot afford to be overconfident, Workman said.
“We can’t come out and just think we are going to just win,” he said.
Prairie City hosts Dayville/Monument Friday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.