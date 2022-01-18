PRAIRIE CITY — After a 58-54 loss to Jordan Valley Saturday, Jan. 8, the Prairie City boys basketball team fell to Adrian 52-45 Thursday, Jan. 13.
Bo Workman, Prairie City’s head basketball coach, said like the girls team, the boys played hard but are just having a hard time getting over the hump at the end in close games.
Indeed, like the girls team, the Prairie City boys came out strong and, at one point in the early going, led by as many as seven points. But deep in the second half, Adrian chipped away at the Panthers’ lead and ended up with the win.
Workman said the competition is tough in the High Desert League.
“There are just a lot of big, athletic, strong kids that we are going against,” the coach said.
For his part, Prairie City’s Marcus Judd said the Panthers need to turn over the ball less and work on being more physical.
Eli Wright, a junior, said the team did not hustle enough in the end, adding that he missed too many short and midrange shots in the game.
In practice this week, Wright said he thought the team would be focusing on defense and working on its short- and midrange shooting.
Wes Voigt scored 12 points on six field goals, while Wright scored 11 on five field goals and one-of-four shooting at the free-throw line.
Cole Teel, a junior, scored six points on two three-pointers, while John Titus, a senior, scored four points on two field goals. Doyal Lawrence had three points on one field goal, while Judd scored three points, all at the line.
