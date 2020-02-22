The Prairie City boys are heading to the state tournament for the third consecutive season after defeating Crane 56-41 in the championship round of the High Desert League Basketball Tournament.
The Panthers, who entered the league tourney in the no. 1 seed, reached the championship game after defeating Adrian 65-50 on Friday
For the Panthers, who defeated Crane 46-45 in the final seconds of last year's district championship game, it was not their first rodeo; the boys' team came into Saturday's game expecting to face Crane team that was hungry and out to avenge last year's loss.
Although Prairie City defeated Crane both times they've faced each other this season, the games have been competitive and hard-fought.
This game was no exception.
"We expected it to be a real battle with Crane," said junior Jojari Field.
Early on, it looked like it would be another close championship game. Crane shooter, Chase Joyce nailed a pair of field goals and 3-point jumper within first few minutes of the game to fire up the Mustang's offense.
Joyce would go on to score a game-high 25 points on 10 field goals and hit two out of six free-throws.
With four minutes left to play in the first quarter, Crane was up 7-3.
Junior Jayden Winegar, who put up and all-around solid game, nailed two of his 5 field goals while Field drained a 3-pointer to even up the score to 7.
By the end of the first period, the teams were tied 10-10.
In the second half, the Panthers shots started to land, in the third quarter, Prairie City outscored Crane 14-8.
By the end of the third period of play, the Panthers led the Mustangs 34-26.
With Winegar, sophomore Marcus Judd and senior Cole Deiter all scoring in double figures and combining for 39 points, the Panthers never looked back and outscored Crane 20-13 in the fourth quarter.
Judd, who scored 13 points and was one of three at the free-throw line was named player of the game.
"I am proud of our team and all that we have accomplished this season," Field said.
Field said all of the teams in the tournament play hard and that should not go unnoticed.
"I think they all deserve to be recognized."
