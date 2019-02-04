The Prairie City Panther boys defeated the Huntington Locomotives soundly in Prairie City on Saturday after two tough road losses.
The Crane Mustangs broke the Panthers’ undefeated 17-0 season record Jan. 29 with a 65-55 win, and the Panthers also took a loss to the Jordan Valley Mustangs in a 53-51 battle after their 3.5 hour journey on the bus.
Prairie City took nothing for granted Saturday. After tying the score 10-10 in the first quarter, the Panthers moved ahead and did not relinquish their lead.
Panther Lucas McKinley landed two 3-point shots in the first two minutes of play, scoring 9 of his 13 points in the first quarter.
Prairie City’s Jayden Winegar added 5, including a 3-pointer, in the first.
Cole Deiter scored off a steal and added 2 points in the last minute of the quarter off an assist from McKinley, who also had a steal.
Prairie City was ahead 18-10 going into the second and had a commanding 47-15 lead at the half, Panther Levi Burke scoring 10 points in the second.
Deiter scored 9 of his 15 points in the third, and Carson McKay and McKinley each made a 3-point shot.
Declan Zweygardt scored 4, including 2 points off Jojari Field’s steal. Field and Winegar also added 2 points in the quarter.
For Huntington, Charlee Ray sank a 3-pointer in the third, and his teammate Derrick Rothenberger dunked the ball. Dakota Seimy and Christian Mathews added 2 each in the quarter.
Prairie City held Huntington to 6 points in the final eight minutes.
Winegar, Burke and Deiter led the Panthers with 15 points each in the game.
Huntington’s Rothenberger, Ray and Mathews led their team with 8 points each.
Prairie City head coach Sam Workman said, in their losses to Crane and Jordan Valley, his team “showed up not ready to play” while their opponents were.
“Hopefully, we get back on track,” he said.
Field said it was nice to be back playing in front of the home crowd.
“They are a big part of how we play,” he said. “After this tough week, it was nice to come back and play as one — make smart plays and get the win.”
Prairie City was scheduled to host the Dayville/Monument Tigers Tuesday, past press time.
Prairie City vs. Huntington
Jayden Winegar: 15 points (three 3-pointers)
Levi Burke: 15 (one 3-pointer, 2-2 free throws)
Cole Deiter: 15 (1-3 free throws)
Lucas McKinley: 13 (three 3-pointers, 2-4 free throws)
Jonathan Lawrence: 6
Jojari Field: 4
Brett Copenhaver: 4 (2-4 free throws)
Carson McKay: 3 (one 3-pointer)
Brandon Horrell: 2
Marcus Judd: 2
Declan Zweygardt: 2
Huntington stats
Derrick Rothenberger: 8 points (2-4 free throws)
Charlee Ray: 8 (two 3-pointers)
Christian Mathews: 8
Tal Abbe: 5 (one 3-pointer)
Dakota Seimy: 2
1A High Desert League boys standings
Crane, 10-1, 15-7 overall, No. 18 in state
Jordan Valley, 9-1, 13-6, No. 28
Prairie City, 8-2, 18-2, No. 8
Long Creek/Ukiah, 6-5, 8-11, No. 55
Dayville/Monument, 5-5, 10-11, No. 43
Adrian, 5-5, 6-13, No. 53
Huntington, 4-7, 6-11, No. 63
Harper Charter, 3-7, 7-9, No. 61
Four Rivers, 1-9, 2-12, No. 72
Burnt River, 1-10, 1-15, No. 73
