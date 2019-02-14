The Prairie City Panther boys crushed the Huntington Locomotives 80-34 in game one Thursday at the District 8 1A Basketball Tournament held at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School in John Day.
Panther Jojari Field stole the ball, and the show, scoring a game high 25 points on several fast breaks.
Field was also name player of the game.
Levi Burke had 22 points in the game for Prairie City, including 20 in the first half.
Prairie City entered the contest as the west's No. 2 seed, and Huntington was seeded No. 3 for the east.
Panther head coach Sam Workman said his athletes played well as a team.
Workman's focus is directed at tomorrow's important game against the east-side's top-seeded Jordan Valley Mustangs.
Earlier this season the Panthers fell to the Mustangs by 2 points on a road trip.
"We're in districts, and we've got to win," Workman said.
Prairie City stats
Jojari Field: 25 points (three 3-pointers, 2-2 free throws)
Levi Burke: 22 (two 3-pointers)
Lucas McKinley: 10 (two 3-pointers)
Jayden Winegar: 9 (one 3-pointer)
Cole Deiter: 6
Brandon Horell: 2
Marcus Judd: 2
Declan Zweygardt: 2
Syd Holman: 2
Huntington stats
Charles Ray: 14 (four 3-pointers)
Derrick Rothenberger: 10
Conor Williams: 4 (2-2 free throws)
Colton Matthews: 3 (one 3-pointer)
Christian Matthews: 2
Tal Abbe: 1-1 free throw
