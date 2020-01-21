The Prairie City boys basketball team extended their winning streak to 11 games and won their first league games this weekend, defeating Ukiah/Long Creek 78-42 Saturday and Dayville/Monument 63-34 on Friday.
Prairie City boys dominate Ukiah/Long Creek Saturday
The team put up their first league win of the season in their 78-42 victory over Ukiah/Long Creek.
“I have a lot of respect for Prairie City,” said Ukiah/Long Creek head coach Amos Studtman. “They played some excellent defense, and they’re great opponents.”
Studtman said playing the Panthers was a good experience for his team.
Prairie City boys top Dayville/Monument Friday
The Prairie City boys opened up a 13-point first-quarter lead Friday and never looked back in their 63-34 win over Dayville/Monument.
“We came out and played our style of basketball,” said Panthers junior Jojari Field.
The style Field referred to was one that saw him and most of his teammates scoring in double digits.
Field, Cole Dieter, Lucas McKinley and Marcus Judd shot for a combined 53 points.
Despite running into foul trouble early in the game, Panthers head coach Bo Workman said the team played at a higher level and moved and shot the ball well.
For the Tigers, 3-9 overall this season, it was a painful loss, according to head coach Jeff Shafer.
“They’re a little shell-shocked,” said Shafer. “We need to keep working on team unity.”
The Panthers go on the road Friday to face Burnt River (0-7) at 6 p.m.
Dayville/Monument beats Harper Charter Saturday
After Friday’s rough outing, the Dayville/Monument boys team beat Harper Charter 63-33.
“The boys came together as a team,” said Shafer. “They played solid defense and had good ball movement.”
Shafer said it was a balanced scoring effort.
Junior JT Hand scored a game-high 20 points, while Drew Wilburn and Mark Thomas scored a combined 34 points, and Donovan Shafer had 10 points.
Dayville/Monument (3-9, 0-0) will host Sherman (6-8, 4-2) Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek wins at Four Rivers Friday
The Ukiah/Long Creek boys entered Saturday’s game against Prairie City after winning seven in a row.
The team (7-5, 1-1) beat Four Rivers 72-44 Friday.
Next up, they’ll face Dayville/Monument at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
