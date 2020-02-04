The Prairie City Panthers boys basketball team extended its winning streak to 15 games over the weekend with wins over Huntington and Four Rivers on Friday and Saturday.
In Friday’s shellacking, the Panthers dominated Huntington 82-21.
Senior Lucas McKinley scored a game-high 21 points, while junior Jojari Field and senior Cole Dieter combined for 32 points in Friday’s game.
In Saturday’s game, after what head coach Bo Workman characterized as a bumpy start, the boys turned up the heat in the second half and dominated the rest of the game.
Dieter and McKinley shot for a combined 29 points, while junior Jayden Winegar and Field contributed a combined 18 points.
Dieter had 19 rebounds, five blocks and four assists.
McKinley, who also had six steals and three assists, said at this point in the season the team’s biggest competition is in their head. The key, he said, is staying out their own way.
“Right now, we need to just keep focusing on our mental game,” McKinley said.
Workman said he has not been keeping track of how many consecutive games the team has won as they head into the final leg of the season and playoffs at the end of the month.
With four more league games left on the schedule, the Panthers are now 15-1 overall and 5-0 in league play. The team was scheduled to face Mitchell/Spray (9-7, 4-5) Tuesday past press time.
Prairie City will travel to Harper Charter with tipoff at 7 p.m. MST Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.