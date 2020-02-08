The Prairie City boys basketball team extended their winning streak to eighteen on the road Saturday, defeating Dayville/Monument 67-37.
While the Panthers jumped out in front of early, leading the Tigers 14-3 by the end of the first half, Dayville/Monument put up a fight.
"They (Tigers) have improved since we last played them," Prairie City's Jojari Field said.
Field, who scored 17 points, said the Tigers were much more aggressive both offensively and defensively.
Senior Cole Dieter led the Panthers with 19 points, knocking down nine field goals and going one of two at the free-throw line while sophomore Marcus Judd put up 16 points, hitting two out of four free-throws.
The Tigers, in their final home game of the season and road-weary from their game against Four Rivers the day before, played an intense match and in spurts, put up a good fight against the Panthers, head coach Jeff Shafer said.
"I am not disappointed at all, senior Drew Wilborn said.
Wilborn, along with junior JT Hand and Donavan Shafer combined for 27 points.
The Tigers are now 6-14 overall and 4-3 in league play as they go on the road Feb. 14 to face Jordan Valley (17-7, 5-2) at 3:30 p.m. (MST).
The Panthers, 18-1 and 7-0 in league play, hit the road Feb. 14 as well to face Adrain (10-10, 4-3). The boys' tip-off at 7:30 p.m. (MST).
The Lady Panthers win their fifth straight game
The Lady Panthers downed Dayville/Monument 47-30 Saturday for their fifth straight win of the season.
The Panthers, who led the Tigers 31-8 at the end of the first half, came out with guns-a-blazing on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.
Freshmen Betty Ann Wilson and Laken McKay combined for 21 points.
McKay led the team both at the free-throw line hitting three out of four free-throws and scored 11 points altogether.
For the Tigers, the game was a personal win for the team, first-year head coach Cheyenne Perkins said.
We had two goals, the first was to score 30 points the second was to figure out our offensive press and we did both," she said.
The Dayville/Monument girls team are now 7-13 overall and 4-3 in league play as they go on the road Feb. 14 to face Jordan Valley (15-6, 5-1) they tip-off at 2 p.m. (MST).
The Lady Panthers are now 14-5 overall and 5-1 in league play and tip-off at 6 p.m. (MST) Feb. 14 against Adrian (7-14, 4-2).
